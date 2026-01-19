A Historic Day for the Bush Hat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Drill Sergeant (SFC) Edjenik Uzcategui with Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group Airborne, 369th Adjutant General Battalion (AIT), and Senior Drill Sergeant (SSG) Heather Woodward with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment removed their bush hats for a final time and donned the campaign hat during a special ceremony hosted by CSM William M. Shoaf and museum curator, Mr. Steven P. Noonan on Friday, January 23.