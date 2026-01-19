(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Historic Day for the Bush Hat

    A Historic Day for the Bush Hat

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana M Clarke 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant (SFC) Edjenik Uzcategui with Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group Airborne, 369th Adjutant General Battalion (AIT), and Senior Drill Sergeant (SSG) Heather Woodward with Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment removed their bush hats for a final time and donned the campaign hat during a special ceremony hosted by CSM William M. Shoaf and museum curator, Mr. Steven P. Noonan on Friday, January 23.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9489585
    VIRIN: 260123-A-GV774-5347
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Historic Day for the Bush Hat, by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bush Hat, Drill Sergeant, Fort Jackson, Campaign Hat, female drill sergeant

