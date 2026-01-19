(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Conduct Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Conduct Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260120-N-JJ672-1060
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Scott, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jorialys Caraballo conduct plane captain duties for an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9488880
    VIRIN: 260120-N-JJ672-1060
    Resolution: 3845x3005
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Conduct Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

