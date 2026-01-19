Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Conduct Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260120-N-JJ672-1057

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jorialys Caraballo, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Scott conduct plane captain duties for an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)