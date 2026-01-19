260120-N-JJ672-1057
PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Jorialys Caraballo, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Scott conduct plane captain duties for an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 20, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9488858
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-JJ672-1057
|Resolution:
|3054x2597
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Conduct Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.