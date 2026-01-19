94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Imo Aieti, a SMC TREX NCOIC, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), conducts a Level One Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) training class with his fellow Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen, at the Pier Side Fitness Center, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 21, 2026. Aieti employed other Army leaders to help him train the class and will certify the class in their training of Level One MACP once they finish the course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)