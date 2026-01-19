(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Imo Aieti, a SMC TREX NCOIC, assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), conducts a Level One Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) training class with his fellow Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen, at the Pier Side Fitness Center, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 21, 2026. Aieti employed other Army leaders to help him train the class and will certify the class in their training of Level One MACP once they finish the course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9488566
    VIRIN: 260121-A-EM105-7373
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training
    94th AAMDC Leaders conduct MACP Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combatives
    competition
    leadership
    certificate
    training. lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery