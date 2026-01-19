(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Enhancing Cargo Offload Capabilities with Method B [Image 6 of 9]

    Enhancing Cargo Offload Capabilities with Method B

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Air Transportation shop, along with personnel from the Air Combat Command Operations Division and the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, conduct Method B cargo download training in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Method B provides an alternative to using a Halverson loader, allowing crews to safely offload oversized cargo in locations where loaders are unavailable or down for maintenance. The process uses 55-gallon barrels, dunnage and an anchored vehicle to receive the load, enabling mission-critical equipment to reach austere or contingency environments and maintain logistics continuity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 16:08
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-QG327-2281
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Cargo Offload Capabilities with Method B [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    153rd Airlift Wing
    Wyoming Air Guard
    153AW
    hotload
    Aerialport

