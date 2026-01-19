Enhancing Cargo Offload Capabilities with Method B

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Air Transportation shop, along with personnel from the Air Combat Command Operations Division and the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, conduct Method B cargo download training in Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 10, 2025. Method B provides an alternative to using a Halverson loader, allowing crews to safely offload oversized cargo in locations where loaders are unavailable or down for maintenance. The process uses 55-gallon barrels, dunnage and an anchored vehicle to receive the load, enabling mission-critical equipment to reach austere or contingency environments and maintain logistics continuity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)