Blount Island Command Leadership Conducts MCPP-N Cave Site Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David A. Merles, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, inspects prepositioned equipment at a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave site in January 2026 in Norway during preparations for Cold Response 26. The inspection highlights Blount Island Command’s role in managing and maintaining prepositioned assets supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force operations.



Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.



U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez