    Coastguardsman Trains with a Smoke Flare [Image 3 of 4]

    Coastguardsman Trains with a Smoke Flare

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    A U.S. Coast Guardsman stands with a smoke flare in hand near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026. The Coastguardsman was participating in flare training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Luke Baker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

