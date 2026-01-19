(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coastguardsmen Train with Light Flares [Image 2 of 4]

    Coastguardsmen Train with Light Flares

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    A group of U.S. Coast Guardsmen stand with light flares in hand near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026. The group had lit the flares for training purposes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Luke Baker)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9487560
    VIRIN: 260112-G-BB110-1002
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

