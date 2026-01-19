Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. James Gale, a crew chief with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, secures the SK-1189-V litter strap across a simulated patient in an HH-60M Black Hawk at McNary Field Army National Guard Heliport in Salem, Oregon, Dec. 5, 2025. Oregon aircrews developed the extended strap design to accommodate the Vita Vertical Rescue System, and it will become standard equipment for all Army MEDEVAC units. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)