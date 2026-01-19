(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

    Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. James Gale, a crew chief with Golf Company, 1-189th Aviation, Oregon Army National Guard, displays the SK-1189-V litter strap at Salem's McNary Army National Guard Field Heliport, Dec. 5, 2025. The new strap, designated SK-1189-V after the Oregon unit that developed it, solves a critical equipment compatibility issue with the Vita Vertical Rescue System and will become standard equipment for all Army MEDEVAC units. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9487548
    VIRIN: 251205-Z-ZJ128-1001
    Resolution: 3875x3072
    Size: 796.01 KB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations
    Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

    Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

    Army Aviation
    Innovation
    MEDEVAC
    Oregon Army National Guard
    SK-1189-V

