Oregon National Guard Innovation Becomes Army-Wide Standard for MEDEVAC Operations

Sgt. James Gale, a crew chief with Golf Company, 1-189th Aviation, Oregon Army National Guard, displays the SK-1189-V litter strap at Salem's McNary Army National Guard Field Heliport, Dec. 5, 2025. The new strap, designated SK-1189-V after the Oregon unit that developed it, solves a critical equipment compatibility issue with the Vita Vertical Rescue System and will become standard equipment for all Army MEDEVAC units. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)