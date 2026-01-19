(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. (Jan. 16, 2026) A group of Sailors pose for a photo after an awards ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9487499
    VIRIN: 260116-N-SI161-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCSTC ATRC Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC ATRC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC)
    SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center

