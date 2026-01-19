HCS 25 Conducts Dynamic Hoisting Exercises Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ben Sears, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, rappels out of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a dynamic hoisting exercise on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)