    HCS 25 Conducts Dynamic Hoisting Exercises Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 5]

    HCS 25 Conducts Dynamic Hoisting Exercises Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ben Sears, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, rappels out of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a dynamic hoisting exercise on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:30
    VIRIN: 260121-N-EU502-2144
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, HCS 25 Conducts Dynamic Hoisting Exercises Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphib
    USN
    Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

