11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer

A U.S. Sailor assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), guides a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during ship to shore operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)