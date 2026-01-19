(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors prepare to unload vehicles from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during ship to shore operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9487263
    VIRIN: 260121-M-VC519-1543
    Resolution: 5285x3523
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chains
    Integration
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

