11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines and Sailors prepare to unload vehicles from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during ship to shore operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)