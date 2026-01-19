USS Seawolf (SSN 21) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Information Systems Technician, Submarines, Communications Shawne Staples supervises as Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 18, 2025. Seawolf, homeported in Silverdale, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Development Squadron 5, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)