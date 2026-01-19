(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Seawolf (SSN 21) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 2 of 5]

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 18, 2025. Seawolf, homeported in Silverdale, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Development Squadron 5, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 22:59
    Photo ID: 9487177
    VIRIN: 260108-N-SI601-1075
    Resolution: 5183x2935
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, USS Seawolf (SSN 21) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

