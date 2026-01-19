(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with VMM 265

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with VMM 265

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    CH-53 Super Stallions attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 land on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 22:53
    Photo ID: 9487172
    VIRIN: 260121-N-EU502-1220
    Resolution: 2648x1765
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Ops with VMM 265, by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphib
    USN
    Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

