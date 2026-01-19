(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Aircraft Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Aircraft Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2026) –An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to VFA-136, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 21, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:49
    Photo ID: 9487153
    VIRIN: 260121-N-UA586-1097
    Resolution: 5383x3028
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Aircraft Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

