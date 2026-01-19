(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Bethel-based U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in Western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Due to daylight restrictions, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the MEDEVAC mission. Using night-vision goggles the AKARNG Black Hawk aviators along with two Bethel Fire Department medics successfully transported a patient from New Stuyahok to Dillingham. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9487119
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-A3507-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission
    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Northern lights
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery