Bethel-based U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in Western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Due to daylight restrictions, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the MEDEVAC mission. Using night-vision goggles the AKARNG Black Hawk aviators along with two Bethel Fire Department medics successfully transported a patient from New Stuyahok to Dillingham. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9487119
|VIRIN:
|260121-Z-A3507-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x2688
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation
No keywords found.