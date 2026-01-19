Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bethel-based U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in Western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Due to daylight restrictions, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the MEDEVAC mission. Using night-vision goggles the AKARNG Black Hawk aviators along with two Bethel Fire Department medics successfully transported a patient from New Stuyahok to Dillingham. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime)