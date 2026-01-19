Alaska Army National Guardsmen conduct a nighttime medical evacuation

Courtesy Photo | Bethel-based U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, fly under the Northern Lights while responding to a medical evacuation request in Western Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. Due to daylight restrictions, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the MEDEVAC mission. Using night-vision goggles the AKARNG Black Hawk aviators along with two Bethel Fire Department medics successfully transported a patient from New Stuyahok to Dillingham. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime) see less | View Image Page

BETHEL, Alaska — Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command medically evacuated an individual Jan. 21 in Southwest Alaska.

In response to a request for assistance from Kanakanak Hospital medical staff, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a MEDEVAC mission for an individual experiencing a medical emergency.

Due to daylight restrictions local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the mission.

The AKARNG accepted the mission and dispatched a Bethel-based UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter.

Using night-vision goggles AKARNG Black Hawk aviators Chief Warrant Officer 3s Bryan Kruse, Colten Bell and Nick Lime, with Bethel Fire Department medics Kelly Parker and Lauren Konig aboard, flew about 180 miles southeast to New Stuyahok.

The Black Hawk crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport to Dillingham about 50 miles southwest. Parker and Konig rendered medical aid to keep the patient stable en route.

Upon arrival in Dillingham the patient was transported and released to Kanakanak Hospital staff.

The effort continued the AKARNG’s ongoing relationship with Western Alaska communities.

The AKARNG frequently supports emergency response operations across the state in partnership with the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and local agencies.

The Bethel-based Black Hawk crew is not a designated rescue asset with hoist capabilities or paramedic teams. Despite that, the crew is crucial in supplementing traditional emergency services that are not often available in Western Alaska, a region where no roads connect rural communities.