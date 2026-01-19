USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operation with HSC 25

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams)
|01.20.2026
|01.21.2026 20:05
|9487105
|260120-N-VA840-1041
|2736x1824
|839.27 KB
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|2
|1
