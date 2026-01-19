(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operation with HSC 25 [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operation with HSC 25

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Leonard Adams 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 21, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9487100
    VIRIN: 260120-N-VA840-1012
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 675.28 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operation with HSC 25 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Leonard Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HelicopterCombatSquadron25; #Warfighting; #AlwaysReady

