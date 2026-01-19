(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), attended the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum (HDF) at the Alohilani Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 12-13, 2026. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International that brings together elements of the U.S. Government, defense and technology industry leaders, and allies and partners to connect urgent military readiness needs with concrete capabilities, delivering specific recommendations to close critical Indo-Pacific defense and security gaps. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 19:18
    VIRIN: 260113-D-JY604-1051
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of DKI APCSS attends Honolulu Defense Forum [Image 5 of 5], by Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

