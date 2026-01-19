Director of DKI APCSS attends Honolulu Defense Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), attended the 2026 Honolulu Defense Forum (HDF) at the Alohilani Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 12-13, 2026. The HDF is an annual conference hosted by Pacific Forum International that brings together elements of the U.S. Government, defense and technology industry leaders, and allies and partners to connect urgent military readiness needs with concrete capabilities, delivering specific recommendations to close critical Indo-Pacific defense and security gaps. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)