A Fort Knox Commissary worker shops for a “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery order at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Jan. 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9486731
|VIRIN:
|260120-A-GF376-5987
|Resolution:
|4864x3648
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery
No keywords found.