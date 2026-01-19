(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery [Image 5 of 5]

    New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A Fort Knox Commissary worker shops for a “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery order at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Jan. 20, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9486731
    VIRIN: 260120-A-GF376-5987
    Resolution: 4864x3648
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, DeCA, Commissary, Delivery

