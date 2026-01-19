New ‘Click 2Go’ service goes live at Fort Knox, Commissary now offers delivery

Photo By Savannah Baird | A “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery service flyer hangs at the entryway of the commissary at Fort Knox, Kentucky. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | A “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery service flyer hangs at the entryway of the...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Installation Commissary officials are excited to announce the expansion of facility capabilities with a new delivery service that officially went live on their “Click 2Go” app on Jan. 19.

With this new service, Fort Knox Commissary customers will be able to order all their normal groceries, with the exception of alcohol and tobacco products, and have them delivered directly to their doorstep.

Christine Davinich, a Fort Knox Commissary officer, said the initiative adds another layer of convenience for those eligible to shop at the installation.

“I think it's going to be really popular on post,” said Davinich. “We'll be just like everyone else who can deliver to your house if you don't want to drive here. It just makes life so much easier for people.”

According to Davinich, the Defense Commissary Agency initiative was conceptualized as early as 2013 but took off after the Covid-19 pandemic inspired a shift to delivery services in the retail world. She said DeCA has been testing and implementing the option at eight other installations since June of 2022.

DECA’s goal is to have “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery available at every commissary in the world by the end of 2026, she said.

How it works:

Davinich said patrons can order items for delivery within a 20-mile radius of the store through the app the same way that they order pickup items, but they select the new delivery option instead.

When an individual places a delivery order, they will be able to choose a two-hour window from 9 a.m. until closing time each day.

During this window, an employee will shop for the requested items, review and bag the order, and place the items in temperature-controlled bags before handing the order over to a vetted delivery driver.

“Let's say it's 11 a.m. and someone wants their order delivered between 3 and 5 p.m.,” said Davinich. “The way the contract is written, the delivery driver will arrive at the commissary at 3 p.m. to complete the delivery by 5 p.m.”

Davinich said someone must be home to receive the delivery when it arrives.

For orders delivered within a 10-mile radius there will be a $17.75 upcharge on the purchase. For orders between 10 and 20 miles, the charge will be $31.25.

Davinich said DeCA is currently working to lower these fees.

Editor’s note: For questions about the “Click 2Go” doorstep delivery service, contact the Fort Knox Commissary at 502-756-5000.

*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*