2026 Chief Release Party

U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant selects and senior enlisted leaders pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force officials selected 640 out of 2,445 eligible Air Force senior master sergeants for the 2026 promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)