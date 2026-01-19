(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Chief Release Party [Image 3 of 3]

    2026 Chief Release Party

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Alexis Adams 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant selects and senior enlisted leaders pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force officials selected 640 out of 2,445 eligible Air Force senior master sergeants for the 2026 promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:10
    Photo ID: 9486306
    VIRIN: 260109-F-SS559-1374
    Resolution: 7229x4819
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Chief Release Party [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    macdill
    chief master sgt
    chief release
    ceremony
    promotion
    seascapes

