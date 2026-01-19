2026 Chief Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Danelia Clements, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, walks the chief’s red carpet during the chief master sergeant release party at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 9, 2026. Clements was one of 640 to be selected out of 2,445 eligible for the 2026 promotions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)