USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Damage Control Training Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Jan. 17, 2026) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participate in a fire drill, Jan. 17, 2025. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)
