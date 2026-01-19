(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Damage Control Training Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Jan. 17, 2026) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Ethan Poteat assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) charges the hose during a damage control drill, Jan. 17, 2025. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9485931
    VIRIN: 260117-N-WB617-1052
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Damage Control Training Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

