NSA Souda Bay January Awards at Quarters

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 13, 2026) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tylor Easter, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a promotion memorandum from Capt. Stephen Steacy from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 13, 2026, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)