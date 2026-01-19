(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Souda Bay January Awards at Quarters [Image 26 of 31]

    NSA Souda Bay January Awards at Quarters

    GREECE

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 13, 2026) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jerry Valencia, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a promotion memorandum from Capt. Stephen Steacy from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 13, 2026, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 03:39
    Photo ID: 9485890
    VIRIN: 260113-N-NO067-1330
    Resolution: 5440x4352
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay January Awards at Quarters [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

