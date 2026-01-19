A U.S. Sailor, assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), replaces a hydraulic gage while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 12, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9485758
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-KP948-1243
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) [Image 29 of 29], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.