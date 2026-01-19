A U.S. Navy chaplain, assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), recites a prayer over the ship's communication syatem while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 12, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9485755
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-KP948-1120
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) [Image 29 of 29], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.