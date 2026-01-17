USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), fires an M18 pistol during a small arms live-fire evolution while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 8, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
