RAF Chief of the Air Staff visits NSDC, strengthens multinational integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.K. Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff; U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Forces – Space; and Col. Bryan Bell, Commander, Space Delta 15 and Director, National Space Defense Center, pose with delegation members at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2026. The visit advanced the U.S.-U.K. alliance by synchronizing space defense priorities and strengthening multinational integration in support of NATO objectives. The NSDC executes unity of effort between U.S. Space Command and the Intelligence Community to protect and defend the domain, ensuring the delivery of critical space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)