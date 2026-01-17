(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF Chief of the Air Staff visits NSDC, strengthens multinational integration [Image 2 of 2]

    RAF Chief of the Air Staff visits NSDC, strengthens multinational integration

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Forces Space

    U.K. Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff; U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, Deputy Commander, U.S. Space Forces – Space; and Col. Bryan Bell, Commander, Space Delta 15 and Director, National Space Defense Center, pose with delegation members at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2026. The visit advanced the U.S.-U.K. alliance by synchronizing space defense priorities and strengthening multinational integration in support of NATO objectives. The NSDC executes unity of effort between U.S. Space Command and the Intelligence Community to protect and defend the domain, ensuring the delivery of critical space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9484869
    VIRIN: 260116-X-IF173-1003
    Resolution: 5853x3902
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    This work, RAF Chief of the Air Staff visits NSDC, strengthens multinational integration [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

