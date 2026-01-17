RAF Chief of the Air Staff visits NSDC, strengthens multinational integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.K. Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, signs the National Space Defense Center heritage wall at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Jan 16, 2026. The visit advanced the U.S.-U.K. alliance by synchronizing space defense priorities and strengthening multinational integration in support of NATO objectives. The NSDC executes unity of effort between U.S. Space Command and the Intelligence Community to protect and defend the domain, ensuring the delivery of critical space-enabled effects to the Joint Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)