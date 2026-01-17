Steadfast Dart 2025: Spanish Forces arrive in Greece NATO Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spanish service members with the Spanish Legion and operating under the NATO Allied Reaction Force (ARF) collected their luggage after arriving at Alexandroupolis Airport, Greece, during the Strategic Deployment portion of NATO Exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, January 21, 2025. Alexandroupolis Air and Sea Ports of Departure (A/SPOD) served as a strategic location to demonstrate deployment capabilities and interoperability between participating nations. Steadfast Dart 2025 will test and train the operational deployment of the ARF to NATO Vigilance Area South-East, focusing on the planning and execution of a pre-crisis multi-domain activity that aims to reinforce the Allied forces located in Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)