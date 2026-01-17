(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Steadfast Dart 2025: Spanish Forces arrive in Greece NATO Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Steadfast Dart 2025: Spanish Forces arrive in Greece NATO Exercise

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Orlando Perez 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    A Spanish Air Force Boeing Airbus A330 transporting Spanish service members with the Spanish Legion and operating under the NATO Allied Reaction Force (ARF) arrives at Alexandroupolis Airport, Greece, during the Strategic Deployment portion of NATO Exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, January 21, 2025. Alexandroupolis Air and Sea Ports of Departure (A/SPOD) served as a strategic location to demonstrate deployment capabilities and interoperability between participating nations. Steadfast Dart 2025 will test and train the operational deployment of the ARF to NATO Vigilance Area South-East, focusing on the planning and execution of a pre-crisis multi-domain activity that aims to reinforce the Allied forces located in Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9484448
    VIRIN: 250121-M-IX426-9014
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 21.62 MB
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steadfast Dart 2025: Spanish Forces arrive in Greece NATO Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

