    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) sailor inspects fan coil unit in HAZMAT [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) sailor inspects fan coil unit in HAZMAT

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Darwin Castillo inspects a fan coil unit in the hazardous material (HAZMAT) storage area of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 16, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9484021
    VIRIN: 260116-N-HE318-1092
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Logistics Specialist"
    HAZMAT
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    Destroyer (DDG)
    Fan Coil Maintenance
    US Navy

