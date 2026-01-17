(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stows DICASS sonobouy units [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stows DICASS sonobouy units

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Sonar Technician 2nd Class Tyler Hammond stows directional command activated sonobuoy system (DICASS) units aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 16, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9484019
    VIRIN: 260116-N-HE318-1066
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stows DICASS sonobouy units [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    sonobouy
    Sonar Technician (Surface)
    Destroyer (DDG)
    US Navy
    DICASS

