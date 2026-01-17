(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Always Ready, Always There [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Always Ready, Always There

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies. These Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9483599
    VIRIN: 260117-Z-DY230-2075
    Resolution: 7076x4720
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready, Always There [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Always Ready, Always There
    Always Ready, Always There
    Always Ready, Always There
    Always Ready, Always There
    Always Ready, Always There
    Always Ready, Always There

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Partnership
    Minnesota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery