Always Ready, Always There

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies. These Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)