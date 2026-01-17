(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Armored Division Hosts 20th Anniversary Battle of Ramadi Reunion [Image 8 of 8]

    1st Armored Division Hosts 20th Anniversary Battle of Ramadi Reunion

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Luong 

    1st Armored Division

    From left to right, U.S. Army Pfc. Cole Nebozuk, Spc. Damien Olson and Sgt. Taevaun Floyd fire a Pack 75 howitzer during the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026.

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division played a key role in sustained combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq, during 2006, one of the most intense engagements of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The event honored the service, sacrifice, and legacy of those who fought in the battle. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Luong)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9483533
    VIRIN: 260117-A-NI061-9957
    Resolution: 6014x4016
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Hosts 20th Anniversary Battle of Ramadi Reunion [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Daniel Luong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

