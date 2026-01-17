1st Armored Division Hosts 20th Anniversary Battle of Ramadi Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Debbie Lee, CEO and founder of America’s Mighty Warriors and mother of Navy SEAL Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Lee, speaks to veterans during the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026.



Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division played a key role in sustained combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq, during 2006, one of the most intense engagements of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The event honored the service, sacrifice, and legacy of those who fought in the battle. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Luong)