    DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Training Course [Image 25 of 25]

    DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Training Course

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A flight crew assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF", 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade assisted in simulated Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) requests during a 25th Infantry Division Jungle Medicine training exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 13, 2025. DUSTOFF operated an external hoist system on a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to MEDEVAC a rescue randy, a medical training mannequin. Jungle Medicine is the premiere jungle-oriented medical training course offered in Oahu, it includes students from all branches of the U.S. Military who train in realistic and austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart).

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9483179
    VIRIN: 260113-A-XD912-1032
    Resolution: 7641x5096
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Training Course [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Hoist
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    DUSTOFF
    Jungle Medicine
    25th Infantry Division
    Medical

