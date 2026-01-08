DUSTOFF Participates in Jungle Medicine Training Course

A flight crew assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF", 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade assisted in simulated Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) requests during a 25th Infantry Division Jungle Medicine training exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 13, 2025. DUSTOFF operated an external hoist system on a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to MEDEVAC a rescue randy, a medical training mannequin. Jungle Medicine is the premiere jungle-oriented medical training course offered in Oahu, it includes students from all branches of the U.S. Military who train in realistic and austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart).
