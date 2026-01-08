(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 NAVFAC Southwest Designer of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Photo by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Ms. Stephanie Burns, from NAVFAC Southwest Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Core, was selected as the 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Designer of the Year

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Designer of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DeCuba and Burns Recognized as 2026 NAVFAC Southwest Project Manager and Designer of the Year

